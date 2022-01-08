 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Leo earns solid win over Chicago De La Salle 71-55

Chicago Leo charged Chicago De La Salle and collected a 71-55 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 8.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 22-9 lead over the Meteors.

In recent action on December 27, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Baytown Goose Creek Memorial and Chicago Leo took on Lake Forest on December 30 at Lake Forest High School. For more, click here.

