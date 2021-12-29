Chicago Legal Prep Charter earns solid win over Chicago Jones College Prep 62-49

 Skip to main content
Chicago Legal Prep Charter put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Jones College Prep 62-49 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 18 , Chicago Legal Prep Charter squared up on Brookfield Heritage Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

