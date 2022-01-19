Chicago Legal Prep Charter designs winning blueprint on Chicago Clemente 76-64

Chicago Legal Prep Charter dumped Chicago Clemente 76-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Legal Prep Charter faced off against Chicago Payton College Prep and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Jones College Prep on January 14 at Chicago Clemente Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
