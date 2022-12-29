Chicago Latin rolls like thunder over Chicago South Shore 65-24

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Latin put away Chicago South Shore 65-24 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Chicago Latin faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago South Shore took on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science on December 21 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. For a full recap, click here.
