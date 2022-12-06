Chicago Latin rolls like thunder over Chicago Morgan Park Academy 66-24

Chicago Latin's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Morgan Park Academy 66-24 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.
