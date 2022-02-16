Chicago Latin pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago Francis W Parker 61-54

Chicago Latin upended Chicago Francis W Parker for a narrow 61-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 16.
In recent action on February 10, Chicago Latin faced off against Mundelein Carmel Catholic and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Elgin Academy on February 10 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School. Click here for a recap
