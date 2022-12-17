Chicago Latin handles stress test to best Chicago Lindblom 54-52

Chicago Latin swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Lindblom 54-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Chicago Latin darted in front of Chicago Lindblom 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-19.

Chicago Lindblom took the lead 38-35 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 19-14 rally, but the Romans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

