Chicago Latin delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Winnetka North Shore Country Day 59-53

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Latin nipped Winnetka North Shore Country Day 59-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
