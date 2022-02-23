Chicago Latin collects victory over Chicago Francis W Parker 74-55

Chicago Latin handed Chicago Francis W Parker a tough 74-55 loss at Chicago Latin High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago Latin faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Chicago Amundsen on February 17 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.