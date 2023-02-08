The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Latin didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Jones 65-56 on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Jones and Chicago Latin played in a 55-47 game on December 1, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Chicago Latin faced off against Elgin Academy . For results, click here. Chicago Jones took on Hillside Proviso West on February 4 at Hillside Proviso West High School. For more, click here.

