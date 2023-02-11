Chicago Lane Tech tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Mather 64-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Mather played in a 59-35 game on February 16, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Schaumburg . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Mather took on Park Ridge Maine South on February 4 at Park Ridge Maine South High School. Click here for a recap.

