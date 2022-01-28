Chicago Lane Tech sprints past Chicago Northside College 58-39

Chicago Lane Tech collected a 58-39 victory over Chicago Northside College during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Northside College took on Lake Forest on January 15 at Lake Forest High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Indians' shooting jumped to a 20-17 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
