Chicago Lane Tech shuts off the power on Chicago Orr 69-34

Chicago Lane Tech left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Chicago Orr from start to finish for a 69-34 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.
Last season, Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Orr faced off on January 21, 2022 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Orr took on Chicago North Lawndale on January 13 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
