Chicago Lane Tech rolls like thunder over Chicago Mather 59-35

Chicago Lane Tech's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-35 win over Chicago Mather in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 16.
In recent action on February 8, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Lane Tech took on Park Ridge Maine East on February 12 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.