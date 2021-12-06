Chicago Lane Tech rains all over Chicago Steinmetz 57-27

Chicago Lane Tech's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Steinmetz during a 57-27 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on December 6.
The Indians opened a massive 32-7 gap over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.
Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Steinmetz were engaged in a gross affair at 42-15 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.