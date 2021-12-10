Chicago Lane Tech rains all over Chicago Schurz 77-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Lane Tech's 77-36 throttling of Chicago Schurz in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 6 , Chicago Lane Tech squared up on Chicago Steinmetz in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.