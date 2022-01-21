Chicago Lane Tech overcomes Chicago Orr in competitive affair 57-50

Chicago Lane Tech wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-50 victory over Chicago Orr in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

Chicago Orr showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Chicago Lane Tech as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans constructed a bold start that built a 35-23 gap on the Indians heading into the locker room.

The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 34-15 in the last stanza.

