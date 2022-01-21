Chicago Lane Tech overcomes Chicago Orr in competitive affair 57-50

Chicago Lane Tech wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-50 victory over Chicago Orr in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Orr took on Galesburg on January 15 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Orr showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Chicago Lane Tech as the first quarter ended.
The Spartans constructed a bold start that built a 35-23 gap on the Indians heading into the locker room.
The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 34-15 in the last stanza.
