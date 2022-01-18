Chicago Lane Tech overcomes Chicago Farragut in competitive affair 57-53

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Lane Tech poked just enough holes in Chicago Farragut's defense to garner a taut 57-53 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 18.

Chicago Lane Tech opened a small 26-23 gap over Chicago Farragut at the intermission.

Chicago Lane Tech hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 31-30 advantage in the frame.

Recently on January 14 , Chicago Lane Tech squared up on Chicago Lincoln Park in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

