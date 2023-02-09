Chicago Lane Tech poked just enough holes in Chicago Northside College's defense to garner a taut, 55-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Northside College played in a 58-39 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Orr . For results, click here. Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Kenwood on February 3 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.