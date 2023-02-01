 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Lane Tech earns solid win over Chicago Dyett 52-42

Chicago Lane Tech called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-42 defeat of Chicago Dyett at Chicago Dyett High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Bogan . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Lane Tech took on Downers Grove North on January 28 at Downers Grove North High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

