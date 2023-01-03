Chicago Lane Tech dances past Chicago Schurz 51-38

Chicago Lane Tech charged Chicago Schurz and collected a 51-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Schurz faced off on February 3, 2022 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Hansberry Prep and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago St. Ignatius on December 20 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.