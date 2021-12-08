Chicago Lane Tech collects skin-tight win against Chicago North Lawndale 58-53

 Skip to main content
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Lane Tech didn't mind, dispatching Chicago North Lawndale 58-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 8.

Chicago North Lawndale took a 37-24 lead over Chicago Lane Tech heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago North Lawndale had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Chicago Lane Tech 42-37.

Chicago Lane Tech avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-11 stretch over the final quarter.

