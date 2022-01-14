Chicago Lane Tech cancels check from Chicago Lincoln Park 65-51

Chicago Lane Tech handed Chicago Lincoln Park a tough 65-51 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 10 , Chicago Lincoln Park squared up on Chicago Whitney Young in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Chicago Lane Tech fought to a 34-26 halftime margin at Chicago Lincoln Park's expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.