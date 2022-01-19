Chicago Lake View's convoy passes Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 61-49

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Lake View trumped Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 61-49 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Mather on January 12 at Chicago Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.