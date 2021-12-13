Chicago Lake View sprints past Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 68-57

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Lake View spurred past Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 68-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 13.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Taft and Northtown Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Holy Trinity on December 3 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.