Chicago Lake View pushes over Chicago Foreman 56-46

Chicago Lake View notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Foreman 56-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Foreman faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Lake View took on Wilmette Loyola on December 6 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.