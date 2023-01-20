Chicago Lake View holds off Chicago Senn 64-62

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Lake View didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Senn 64-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Last season, Chicago Lake View and Chicago Senn squared off with January 26, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Lake View faced off against Skokie Niles North and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Taft on January 13 at Chicago Taft High School. For results, click here.
