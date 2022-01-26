Chicago Lake View escapes close call with Chicago Senn 68-64

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Lake View nosed past Chicago Senn 68-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Uplift on January 21 at Chicago Lake View High School. For more, click here.
