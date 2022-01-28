Chicago Lake View edges Chicago Amundsen in tough test 57-51

Chicago Lake View edged Chicago Amundsen in a close 57-51 encounter in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Uplift and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Math and Science on January 14 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.