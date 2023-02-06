Chicago Lake View's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 66-36 win over Chicago Steinmetz in Illinois boys basketball on February 6.

Last season, Chicago Lake View and Chicago Steinmetz squared off with December 3, 2021 at Chicago Lake View High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Kelvyn Park . For results, click here. Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Collins on January 27 at Chicago Collins Academy High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.