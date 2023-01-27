Chicago King stonewalls Chicago DuSable 25-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago DuSable on the scoreboard because Chicago King wouldn't allow it in a 25-0 shutout on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago King and Chicago DuSable faced off on February 19, 2022 at Chicago King High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Englewood STEM. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.