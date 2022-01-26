Chicago King routs Chicago Tilden 59-32

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago King turned out the lights on Chicago Tilden 59-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Dunbar on January 18 at Chicago Tilden High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.