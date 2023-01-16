 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago King earns stressful win over Chicago Bowen 59-55

  • 0

Chicago King walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Bowen 59-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Hirsch and Chicago King took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on January 12 at Chicago King High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News