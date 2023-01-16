Chicago King earns stressful win over Chicago Bowen 59-55

Chicago King walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Bowen 59-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Hirsch and Chicago King took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on January 12 at Chicago King High School. For results, click here.
