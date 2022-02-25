Chicago Kenwood rolls like thunder over Oak Lawn 55-26

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Kenwood turned out the lights on Oak Lawn 55-26 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 10, Oak Lawn faced off against Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Kenwood took on Harvey Thornton Township on February 16 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
