Chicago Kenwood rides to cruise-control win over Chicago Phillips 71-44

Chicago Kenwood stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 71-44 win over Chicago Phillips at Chicago Phillips Academy High on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Phillips faced off on December 16, 2021 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Kenwood took on Lisle Benet on January 21 at Lisle Benet Academy. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.