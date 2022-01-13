Chicago Kenwood pockets narrow victory over Chicago Curie 65-61

Chicago Kenwood topped Chicago Curie 65-61 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.

The Broncos jumped in front of the Condors 17-14 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago Kenwood fought to a 27-19 halftime margin at Chicago Curie's expense.

The Broncos moved over the Condors when the fourth quarter began 50-39.

The Condors turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos put the game on ice.

