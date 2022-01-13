Chicago Kenwood pockets narrow victory over Chicago Curie 65-61

Chicago Kenwood topped Chicago Curie 65-61 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Curie faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Kenwood took on St Louis Christian Brothers on January 8 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For more, click here.
The Broncos jumped in front of the Condors 17-14 to begin the second quarter.
Chicago Kenwood fought to a 27-19 halftime margin at Chicago Curie's expense.
The Broncos moved over the Condors when the fourth quarter began 50-39.
The Condors turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos put the game on ice.
