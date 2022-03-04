Chicago Kenwood overcomes Chicago St. Rita in competitive affair 75-68

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Kenwood's locker room after Friday's 75-68 win against Chicago St. Rita for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.

The Mustangs moved ahead of the Broncos 54-52 to start the fourth quarter.

Chicago Kenwood put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Chicago St. Rita 23-14 in the last stanza.

