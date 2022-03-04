Chicago Kenwood overcomes Chicago St. Rita in competitive affair 75-68

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Kenwood's locker room after Friday's 75-68 win against Chicago St. Rita for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.
In recent action on February 25, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Oak Lawn and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago Morgan Park on February 25 at Chicago St Rita High School. For more, click here.
The Mustangs moved ahead of the Broncos 54-52 to start the fourth quarter.
Chicago Kenwood put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Chicago St. Rita 23-14 in the last stanza.
