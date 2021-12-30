Chicago Kenwood nets nifty win over Chicago Whitney Young 69-64

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Kenwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Whitney Young 69-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago Kenwood opened a meager 28-26 gap over Chicago Whitney Young at the half.
The Broncos jumped over the Dolphins when the fourth quarter began 50-43.
Chicago Kenwood fended off Chicago Whitney Young's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against North Little Rock and Chicago Kenwood took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 18 at Sioux City East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
