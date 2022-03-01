Chicago Kenwood knocks out victory on Chicago Heights Bloom 56-43

Chicago Kenwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Heights Bloom 56-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Chicago Kenwood made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over Chicago Heights Bloom after the first quarter.

Chicago Kenwood's shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over Chicago Heights Bloom at the half.

Chicago Kenwood's dominance showed as it carried a 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

