 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Kenwood knocks out victory on Chicago Heights Bloom 56-43

  • 0

Chicago Kenwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Heights Bloom 56-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on February 23 , Chicago Kenwood squared up on Burbank Reavis in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Chicago Kenwood made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over Chicago Heights Bloom after the first quarter.

Chicago Kenwood's shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over Chicago Heights Bloom at the half.

Chicago Kenwood's dominance showed as it carried a 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News