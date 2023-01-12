Chicago Kenwood has something to talk about, outlasts Chicago Curie in overtime 73-70

Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Chicago Kenwood nipped Chicago Curie 73-70 to claim the win in Illinois boys basketball on January 12.
