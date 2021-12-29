 Skip to main content
Chicago Kenwood explodes on Chicago Clark 86-66

Chicago Kenwood's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Clark in an 86-66 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 18, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Kenwood took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 18 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap

The Broncos' shooting jumped to a 45-35 lead over the Eagles at the half.

