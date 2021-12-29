Chicago Kenwood explodes on Chicago Clark 86-66

Chicago Kenwood's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Clark in an 86-66 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 18, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Kenwood took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 18 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap
The Broncos' shooting jumped to a 45-35 lead over the Eagles at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.