Chicago Kenwood delivers smashing punch early to dump Chicago Hubbard 111-56

Chicago Kenwood's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 111-56 win over Chicago Hubbard during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Yorkville Christian and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Kennedy on January 28 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
