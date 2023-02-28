Chicago Kenwood could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Heights Bloom in a 51-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.

Tough to find an edge early, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Heights Bloom fashioned a 13-13 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Blazing Trojan took a 26-20 lead over the Broncos heading to the halftime locker room.

Chicago Heights Bloom had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Chicago Kenwood 36-32.

The Broncos fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Blazing Trojan.

