A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Kenwood nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Brother Rice 72-67 on March 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Oak Lawn . For more, click here. Chicago Brother Rice took on Tinley park Andrew on Feb. 24 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.