Chicago Kenwood chalks up convincing victory over Chicago ICS-Longwood 93-58

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Kenwood turned out the lights on Chicago ICS-Longwood 93-58 at Chicago Kenwood Academy on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Kenwood and Chicago ICS-Longwood faced off on January 25, 2022 at Chicago ICS-Longwood. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Simeon on January 17 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For results, click here.
