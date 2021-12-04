Chicago Kenwood blitzes Louisville Evangel Christian in convincing fashion 80-38

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Kenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-38 explosion on Louisville Evangel Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 4.
The first quarter gave Chicago Kenwood a 16-3 lead over Louisville Evangel Christian.
Chicago Kenwood's shooting struck to a 48-22 lead over Louisville Evangel Christian at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.