Chicago Kenwood blitzes Louisville Evangel Christian in convincing fashion 80-38

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Kenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-38 explosion on Louisville Evangel Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 4.

The first quarter gave Chicago Kenwood a 16-3 lead over Louisville Evangel Christian.

Chicago Kenwood's shooting struck to a 48-22 lead over Louisville Evangel Christian at the half.

