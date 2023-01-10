Chicago Kenwood barely beats Chicago Simeon 46-43

Chicago Kenwood fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Chicago Simeon in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
The last time Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood played in a 85-79 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Chicago Simeon faced off against Indianapolis Cathedral and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Whitney Young on December 29 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.