Chicago Kennedy takes a toll on Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood 57-47

Chicago Kennedy called "game" in the waning moments of a 57-47 defeat of Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood played in a 77-64 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 30, Chicago Kennedy squared off with Melrose Park Walther Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.