Chicago Kennedy squeezes past Chicago Golder College Prep 64-56

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Kennedy's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Golder College Prep 64-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 9 , Chicago Kennedy squared up on Summit Argo in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.