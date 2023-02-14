Chicago Kennedy turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Palos Heights Shepard in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 8, Palos Heights Shepard faced off against Chicago EPIC . Click here for a recap. Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Wells on February 2 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.

